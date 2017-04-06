Tortoise time: Mojave Max emerges marking spring's arrival

Mojave Max, seen here in brumation surveillance camera, emerged on April 5, 2017. (Source: Clark County)

Guess who's back. Back again. Mojave Max. Tell a friend.

The Las Vegas area's answer to Punxsutawney Phil officially emerged from his brumation - the reptile version of hibernation - Wednesday afternoon.

Clark County, which is the keeper of Mojave Max, said the desert tortoise officially emerged this year at 12:40 p.m. PDT on April 5. Max's emergence is seen as a sure-fire indication of the spring season's arrival.

According to the county, the 2017 emergence was verging on the latest that Max had ever emerged. In 2012, Max came out of brumation on April 17. The earliest emergence for Max was back on Valentine's Day in 2005.

Max's event provides an opportunity for students in Clark County to predict when he comes out. The child who comes closest to the date and time will be rewarded with prizes include a laptop computer, digital camera, and a field trip and pizza party for his or her entire class.

This is the 18th year of the annual contest.

Get more information on Max at this link.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.