Break-dancing grandma dazzles Las Vegas Strip, Facebook

Do you know her? A Facebook video showed a dancing "grandma" on the Las Vegas Strip on April 5, 2017. (Source: Facebook/BBoy World)

Take a walk up and down the Las Vegas Strip and you're sure to find a costumed character or entertainment act crowding the sidewalk for your pleasure...and your loose change.

One such act, however, caught the eyes of thousands on Facebook. On Wednesday, a woman believed to be in her 70s became a social media sensation when video of her break-dancing was posted.

WARNING: Derogatory language present in the video.

As of Thursday afternoon, the "lit" grandma's video drew more than 318,000 views, more than 6,000 shares and more than 6,500 likes and reactions.

We need your help. FOX5 is looking to meet the grooving grandma in this video. If you know her name, please email our reporter Miguel Martinez-Valle at this link.

