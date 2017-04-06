Legendary comedian, Las Vegas icon Don Rickles dies at 90

Don Rickles accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards on Sunday April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

Don Rickles, who made a lasting mark in the comedy world while also becoming an icon working Las Vegas showrooms during the town's golden age, died Thursday at 90 years old.

Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than half a century, "Mr. Warmth" headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

The New York-born Rickles enjoyed an early career in the 1950s and 1960s with support from Frank Sinatra, according to his biography. He parlayed that endorsement into headlining work up and down the Las Vegas Strip.

In addition, he found success in popular films. He was cast in the memorable Las Vegas-centric film Casino. His credits also included providing the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the first two Toy Story Disney Pixar films.

Even in his advanced age, Rickles was still booking performances. The Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas scheduled a Rickles show for February 2018.

Rickles and his wife marked their 52nd wedding anniversary last month.

We are celebrating our 52nd Wedding Anniversary March 14th. Happy Anniversary my dear wife, Barbara. You are my life. ????Pussycat

(Me) — Don Rickles (@DonRickles) March 12, 2017

After news broke of his passing, Rickles friends in Las Vegas and entertainment paid tribute to the icon.

Hockey puck. We've lost @DonRickles I love him so. Smart, funny, a pro and most important deeply and honestly kind. Kind is what matters. — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) April 6, 2017

I was thrilled to interview/be insulted non-stop by the legendary Don Rickles. I will sorely miss this incredibly funny and lovable man. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 6, 2017

My friend, my dad, the funniest biggest hearted of them all. A beautiful husband and father. My heart is broken. Rest In Peace. Don Rickles. — bob saget (@bobsaget) April 6, 2017

He was the love of my life . Don Rickles is funnier right now in death than most comics are in life. pic.twitter.com/jcWIhdJsgX — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 6, 2017

Ooooh those hockey pucks in the sky 'bout to get it from Mr. Rickles! Farewell, Don. pic.twitter.com/yqWbpQODaF — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) April 6, 2017

He never was Politically Correct and he never apologized for it. R.I.P. Don Rickles @DonRickles — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 6, 2017

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles took comedy to a different level - making Nevadans and people everywhere laugh for more than half a century. He'll be missed. — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles was one the absolute greats. I feel lucky for the times I was ever in his orbit, my thoughts are with his family today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 6, 2017

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.