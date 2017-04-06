Legendary comedian, Las Vegas icon Don Rickles dies at 90 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Legendary comedian, Las Vegas icon Don Rickles dies at 90

Don Rickles, who made a lasting mark in the comedy world while also becoming an icon working Las Vegas showrooms during the town's golden age, died Thursday at 90 years old.

Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than half a century, "Mr. Warmth" headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

The New York-born Rickles enjoyed an early career in the 1950s and 1960s with support from Frank Sinatra, according to his biography. He parlayed that endorsement into headlining work up and down the Las Vegas Strip.

In addition, he found success in popular films. He was cast in the memorable Las Vegas-centric film Casino. His credits also included providing the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the first two Toy Story Disney Pixar films.

Even in his advanced age, Rickles was still booking performances. The Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas scheduled a Rickles show for February 2018.

Rickles and his wife marked their 52nd wedding anniversary last month.

After news broke of his passing, Rickles friends in Las Vegas and entertainment paid tribute to the icon.

