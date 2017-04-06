Australian contest winner flies to Vegas to make big all-or-nothing bet

One would find it fitting that luck is on Alexis Michael's side.

This week, the Brisbane, Australia, resident arrived in Las Vegas as the winner of a radio show contest in her home country. The trip alone wasn't the main part of the prize, however.

As part of her itinerary, Michael had the chance to do something that only a handful of tourists have the ability to do. The radio station gave her a chance at making a one-time, $10,000 bet on a single roulette spin. If she won, she would keep the money. If she didn't, well, the trip 7,400 miles away from home is a nice consolation for most.

On Tuesday afternoon, El Cortez hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas greenlit the bet and invited the Aussie contingent to put up the money.

After her hosts changed the bills, Michael stood next to the roulette table with 10 yellow, $1,000 chips in her hands and proceeded slowly to put all of it on red. It turns out the shade was a color of destiny for her. According to Michael, not only is red her favorite color, she also chose the color as part of her contest win with the radio station.

With no turning back, Michael stood silently and waited for the short spin, which for someone in her position felt like an eternity.

After a couple of tumbles, Michael's ball landed: Red 3. Understandably, a big yelp went over the gaming floor and 10 more yellow chips were pushed next to her original $10,000 bet. In one spin, Michael collected $20,000, none of which were in her name before the trip to Vegas.

And, no, she didn't let it ride.

Michael, who is engaged, said she'll put the money towards her nuptials. She also planned to usher a friend, who she took to Vegas with her, around town after the big win.

