Family: Woman’s kindness led to her death

Johnny Hopkins was arrested after Connelly Lang was found beaten to death.

A 67-year-old woman was robbed and beaten to death over the weekend.

Connelley Lang was inside her apartment near H Street and Owens Avenue. Johnny Hopkins, 50, is accused of beating her to death.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Jonie Lang, Connelley’s sister said. “You can’t help everybody. You can’t trust everybody. It cost her life because she loved and cared for people.”

Lang said her sister Connelley was compassionate and would help others often. She said she believes Hopkins took advantage of Connelley’s kindness.

Witnesses told police that Connelley slapped drugs out of Hopkins hands, which led to the attack.

According to the arrest report, Hopkins also stole Connelley’s debit card and sold her TV for $20. It's unknown how Connelley and Hopkins knew each other, but she and Hopkins' mother lived in the same apartment complex.

The Langs are working to raise funds for her funeral. To donate to their GoFundme account, click here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.