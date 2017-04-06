FOX5 Exclusive: Grandmother speaks out after 3-week-old baby shot and killed

Marcus Thomas Jr. was shot and killed in North Las Vegas.

Lashanda Williams is the grandmother of Marcus Thomas Jr., the three-week-old gunned down in a drive by shooting in North Las Vegas.

“He didn’t get to see Easter,” Williams said. “It hurts, it just really hurts."

Williams, who lives in Los Angeles, said she met her grandson once before he died.

“I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with him.”

Police said little Marcus was in the back seat of a gray Chrysler when someone opened fire. His mom, dad and two siblings were also in the car.

Following the shooting, the driver of the Chrysler tried to go to the hospital and crashed near Craig and North Fifth Street.

Williams said the loss is especially hard on her daughter, Marcus Jr.'s mother.

“My baby was trying to commit suicide,” Williams said. “She just keeps saying ‘Mommy I need you.’”

Officers said they believe the shooting was targeted. But Williams said no one had any Ill will towards her daughter or the father of her daughter’s children.

"Who ever did this to my grandson, come forward."

Police are still looking for a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.