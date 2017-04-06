North Las Vegas Police seeking help to find 3-week-old baby's killer

Police crime tape at the scene of a fatal incident in North Las Vegas on April 1, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

North Las Vegas Police are calling out for help to find a three-week-old baby's killer.

Last week, police saidd they believed the shooting was not random, and that the parties involved knew each other.

This week, officers said they’re having trouble finding new information.

It started off as a drive-by shooting into a car parked at the Preserve Apartments in North Las Vegas. A man, woman and three children were in the car. The driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman, decided to drive to the hospital but crashed a few blocks away.

The man in the car, Marcus Thomas, was injured and his son, Marcus Thomas, Jr. was killed. He was just 25 days old.

“We cant change the fact that we’re dealing with a deceased infant,” North Las Vegas Police public information officer Aaron Patty said. “That’s a reality and it’s shaken the Valley.”

Investigators face obstacles in finding new leads to solve the case.

“It’s always frustrating in a case like this when we have a deceased infant and we’re meeting this resistance with information coming forward,” Patty sai. “We run into a wall and we’re trying to get over it and find an alternative means.”

Part of that resistance may also come from the boy’s father, police said. On Facebook, he wrote a status saying he wishes he could hold his little one and those responsible will feel his pain. The Facebook page has since been deactivated.

As a former gang member, Pastor Troy Martinez said he understands why many people with information about the shooting, may be keeping quiet.

“Growing up in Los Angeles, in the gang culture myself, there are certain things expected from the gang," Martinez said. “One of those is to be loyal.”

“All that so-called code of silence goes out the window when you violate hurting a child,” he said. “That is unacceptable, even in the gang culture.”

Martinez is a pastor at East Vegas Christian Center, and works to end violence in the community.

“You know it’s heartbreaking, sitting down with the family and sitting with the mother and the father of this child,” he said. “It’s unbelievable and this is unthinkable, unspeakable. But yet, here we are, facing this.”

However, he said it’s not all up to police to solve these problems and that neighbors need to come together.

“Today is our Chicago moment. It’s a turning point,” Martinez said. “(To decide) if we’re going to live life like this, if this is going to be a social norm or if we’re going to stand up against it and say 'no.'”

It’s a message police said they hope people hear loud and clear.

“There are other ways to get justice that the family or friends may want,” Martinez said. “Violence is not the answer.”

On Thursday Pastor Martinez said he is holding a call for action to stop the violence. It is set to take place at city hall from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

