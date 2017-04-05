6 people displaced, Metro officer injured in fire on Las Vegas Boulevard

Six people, including two children are displaced from their homes and a Metro police officer was injured in a fire at the Sedona Apartments near Pebble Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The officer suffered smoke inhalation while rescuing people from the burning building.

Five fire engines, one truck company, one rescue and two battalion chiefs responded to the fire coming from a ground floor apartment at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday. A department spokesperson said the fire did reach an outside wall of the building's second floor.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, the American Red Cross was requested for those who lost their homes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and damages were estimated at $100,000. One person was transported for smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.