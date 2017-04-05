Sick puppy ring has pet owners mourning

UPDATE: Titan has been euthanize. The animal cruelty unit is investigating. If this man is caught he could face misdemeanor charges for selling sick puppies.

Dozens of puppies are dead, prompting blame onto a man selling dogs on Craigslist.

A woman came forward Tuesday, pleading for help as her puppy lay dying.

She said she bought the puppy from a man on Craigslist. Since his picture started circulating, people have come forward, saying he did the same thing to them.

One woman said she had to rush her puppy to the hospital Wednesday after he started seizing. She said she bought her little Husky-mix, Titan, from the same man Mar. 21. Since then, she said it’s been a nightmare. She waited at an animal hospital to hear any news about Titan.

“It was like a ton of bricks. It was really sad to know it wasn't just my puppy, but a lot of people that it happened to, that had gone through the same thing. You get a puppy for happiness, bring it into our home for joy like I did for my daughters,” Gretta McCall said as she described seeing the man’s picture.

McCall said she searched high and low for a Husky mix to welcome to the family. She said she saw an ad from the animal foundation and watched as the Husky puppies went, one by one. When there was just one left, she said she and her two daughters rushed to the Animal Foundation to get the dog, but sadly, someone had just scooped him up. That’s when McCall saw the Craigslist ad.

“I kind of got a bad feeling on the phone right away from the guy,” McCall said.

She said she met this man in a Walgreens parking lot off Fort Apache and Sunset, and that's where they met little Titan.

“Oh he was just the cutest little puppy. I was instantly in love with him, (he) followed me around, was always following me like a lost little puppy!” McCall said. “Everything was going well. A couple days later I noticed he had worms.”

After multiple vet trips and thousands of dollars spent, little Titan showed no signs of improvement.

“He just kept getting worse and (on Tuesday) he started having seizures. We spent the last two nights just praying for the puppy to live. For the kids to have to be going through that, it's just not fair, you know. I just want the puppy to have a fighting chance and maybe survive,” McCall said crying.

She said she wants to see him have a chance to survive a tough sickness, distemper.

Nevada Voters for Animals, the organization that helped unearth the alleged operation, is footing the bill for the surviving canines. You can support the nonprofit organization at this link.

