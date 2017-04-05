PD: Vegas terror suspect's home filled with explosive chemicals

An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
A digital solutions and customer service specialist company are looking to fill hundreds of employment positions over the next few months in Las Vegas.More >
A local Vegas pizza shop hopes to stack up on donations in exchange for a cheesy pie for the month of July.More >
Police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle in west Las Vegas Wednesday, with one person facing a felony charge for driving under the influence.More >
Weather officials have issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Southern Nevada through Saturday evening.More >
A Valley man was kicked out of The Sand Dollar Lounge Saturday night and took to Facebook to vent his frustration.More >
A Las Vegas lawyer is facing felony charges of her own. It comes after prosecutors said she shared her cell phone, and a romance, with an incarcerated client.More >
The last two years have been rough for Jennifer Harris. Her daughter, Taylor, committed suicide, and the death launched Harris into a downward spiral. Shortly after the death Harris began using drugs heavily and found herself homeless for a year.More >
Recreational marijuana customers can expect a fluctuation in price for the same marijuana strain depending on the dispensary.More >
