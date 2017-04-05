Tourist accused of choking random woman while naked inside Strip spa

A tourist accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman inside a bathroom of a Las Vegas Strip hotel gym and spa was detained while holding a bag containing a personal lubricant and two condoms, according to police.

In an arrest report, police described the alleged attack and the short foot pursuit on April 1 involving the suspect, Jared Deflurin.

Police identified Deflurin as the suspect in an incident inside a women's bathroom at the second-floor Bathhouse Gym inside the Delano Las Vegas hotel.

Citing the victim, police stated she walked into the women's bathroom after a workout when she encountered a heavy-set, nude man inside. The woman told police she thought she stumbled into the men's room. During the encounter, though, she claimed the man grabbed her around the neck from behind and told her that she was "going down."

The arrest report said the woman went down to the ground and the man tried to drag her by the leg to a shower stall. The woman then screams and attempts to kick his grasp away from her. Police said the screams prompted other gym users to come to the woman's aid.

As patrons helped the woman, witnesses told police a man was seen coming out of the bathroom with a suitcase and a backpack. He disappeared towards a stairwell, police said.

After hotel security was informed of the incident, bicycle officers arrived along Mandalay Bay Drive, where they saw a man wearing just gym shorts and tennis shoes speed-walking toward the Luxor. After a short foot pursuit, police got a hold of the man, who was found with a small black mesh bag containing the lubricant and condoms.

During questioning, the man, who was identified as 33-year-old Deflurin, told detectives that he was staying at the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel-casino with friends but separated from them after a fight. He told police he made his way to the Delano gym to take a shower.

Upon being asked about the encounter, police stated Deflurin claimed the woman screamed at him at first and then struck him in the face. He said he then hit the woman, admitting to striking her multiple times. He insisted he acted in self-defense, according to police. After expressing that he thought the woman stumbled into the men's bathroom, detectives informed him that he was actually in the women's room, to which he reportedly responded in disbelief.

Detectives then asked Deflurin about the personal lubricant and condoms. In the report, he claimed the bag containing the items were inside his shorts pocket and he was attempting to swallow cocaine that was also inside. Citing surveillance video, police stated Deflurin never pulled anything out of his shorts pocket at any point of the pursuit.

Police noted the woman in the encounter had a knot the size of a baseball on her head. They also asked her what she thought about the suspect's intentions. She wasn't sure, but she thought he "possibly wanted to sexually assault her," the arrest report stated.

Deflurin was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of battery with intent to commit a sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, and burglary.

Information in this report comes from public records obtained by FOX5. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not release this knowledge to the media and they have not responded to our requests for comment.

"One incident just happened to have gotten out," said Dave Pfeifer, a local. "The part that would concern me is how he got in there without being caught... How he got past security into the women's restroom? I have no idea. That's difficult."

Officials with MGM Resorts have declined to comment.

