Trial set for ex-domestic violence shelter official in Vegas

Robert White II (Source: LVMPD) Robert White II (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

A judge in Las Vegas set a trial date for a former administrator at Nevada's largest shelter for domestic violence victims following his arrest on a domestic battery charge.

Robert White II is wasn't in court Wednesday, and defense attorney Kristina Wildeveld declined to comment outside court about White's March 5 arrest at his Las Vegas home.

He is accused of hitting his live-in girlfriend during a confrontation.

White's non-jury trial on the misdemeanor charge is scheduled May 21 before a judge.

A spokeswoman said Tuesday that White is no longer employed as director of programs and education at The Shade Tree in North Las Vegas.

Shade Tree officials say the organization has a strict screening process for job applicants, and background checks every five years

