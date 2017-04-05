Missing 13-year-old boy found 'in good health' in North Las Vegas

Darrius O'Neal, 13, was last seen leaving Kingman Middle School in Kingman, AZ on April 5, 2017. (Source: Mohave Co. Sheriff's Office)

A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing was found "in good health" at a North Las Vegas bus stop Wednesday afternoon.

According to Mohave County Sheriff's Office in northwest Arizona, Darrius O'Neal had disappeared Tuesday. He was last seen leaving Kingman Middle School in Kingman, Arizona, at 1969 Detroit Ave. at about 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said O'Neal will be reunited with his family.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.