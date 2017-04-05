Police searching for robber who held up bank patron in northwest Vegas

Police said the robber got into the passenger side of a dark, older-model sedan after the April 4, 2017 holdup. (Source: LVMPD)

A man holding a gun robbed a female bank patron at an ATM just off Village Center Circle in northwest Las Vegas on April 4, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Police released images of a robber who held up a bank patron in her vehicle Tuesday in northwest Las Vegas.

"We have some picture of this," Metro office Larry Hadfield said. "And a picture says a thousands words. This guy, he was up close and personal."

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the robbery took place at about 7:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Village Center Circle.

"The man with the gun came right up to her window and put it right to her face," he said.

The victim was a female who was making a deposit at an automatic teller machine.

"This happened in broad day light, in a nice part of town," Hadfield said. "This is extremely alarming."

Police said a man with a large frame, black semi-automatic handgun approached the female at the driver's side. The man demanded money from the victim.

"We didn't have any injuries, but having a gun shoved in your face is traumatizing," Hadfield said.

When the victim said she didn't have any money, the robber demanded her purse, which she handed over. Police said the purse contained cash, credit cards, identification, and her cell phone.

According to police, the man ran off on foot to the passenger seat of a parked small, dark, older-model sedan. Police noted the vehicle has a "03" sticker on the windshield. The vehicle drove off from the area.

The robber was described as a tall, thin white man, possibly in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8577 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

