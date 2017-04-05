Driver held after crash with CCSD bus near downtown Vegas

A school bus that was involved in a crash near H Street and Washington Avenue near downtown Las Vegas was towed away on April 5, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)

Police said a sedan driver involved in a crash with a school bus near downtown Las Vegas tried to leave the scene on foot.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the crash was reported at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of H Street and Washington Avenue. A female driver in the sedan was taken into custody almost immediately after attempting to leave.

Clark County School District said only two students were on board the bus, but there were no injuries to anyone on the CCSD vehicle. The students were from Hoggard Elementary School.

Overall, there were no major injuries at the scene. There were no road closures reported.

