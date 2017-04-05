7 teens in custody, accused of robberies throughout west Valley

As many as seven juveniles were taken into custody after a rash of robberies that took place Tuesday evening in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metro police said a "large group" of male and female teens robbed multiple victims on foot. A majority of the holdups were strong-arm robberies.

A total of five holdups took place between 5:30 p.m. and about 8 p.m. Locations of the robberies include the 3500 block of Hammock Street; the 7600 block of West Flamingo Road; the 3600 block of Surf Board Court; and the 8400 block of Spring Mountain Road.

Police could not disclose identifying information on the people in custody due to age.

