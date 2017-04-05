Police: Person on bicycle shot, killed man in east Las Vegas Valley

Police said a gunman on a bicycle opened fire on another man Tuesday night in an area east of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers were called to East Twain Avenue near Palos Verdes Street at 8:19 p.m. They located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died.

The victim, who was between 35 and 45 years old, was shot twice in the chest by a person on a bike in front of Crown Liquors, police said.

Citing an investigation, police said the victim and the gunman were in an altercation in the same area about 12 hours before the shooting.

Police described the shooter as a Hispanic male, 18 to 22 years old. He has a thin build, and he was last seen wearing a blue jacket with white sleeves, blue jeans, black ball cap, sunglasses, and a bandana covering his face.

The shooting marked the 42nd homicide in Metro's jurisdiction this year. The Clark County Coroner's Office was assigned to identify the victim and his cause of death.

Police urged anyone who saw what happened or has knowledge of the shooting to call Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

