Mayoral elections: Henderson picks March, Lee re-elected in North Las Vegas, unofficially

Voters cast their ballot at Jo Mackey Elementary School on Nov. 4, 2014. (Eric Youngman/FOX5)

In Tuesday's municipal primary elections, Henderson voters chose a new mayor and North Las Vegas kept their current one in office, unofficially.

According to "unofficial results" released by Clark County, Debra March won the Henderson mayoral election with seeing more than 56 percent of all ballots counted as of 9:18 p.m. Her closest competitor was Rick Workman, who earned 33 percent of of the votes.

John Lee was re-elected as the North Las Vegas mayor with more than 80 percent of the votes, unofficially.

In council races, Isaac Barron won North Las Vegas's Ward 1 and Stavros S. Anthony took Las Vegas's Ward 4, according to unofficial results.

For more results go to: http://elections.clarkcountynv.gov/New/App/

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.