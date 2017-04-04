Coroner identifies deceased 81-year-old man from Henderson RV fire

An elderly man succumbed to his injuries in a RV fire (Google/FOX5).

The Clark County Coroner identified the elderly man who died in a recreational vehicle fire on April 4.

He was identified as 81-year-old Milton Benson of Henderson. The RV fire occurred near Boulder Highway and Sunset Road Tuesday evening.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, the man attempted to put the fire out with a hose. Bystanders pulled him away from the vehicle.

The man was taken to University Medical Center Trauma Unit with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

A bystander was treated for smoke inhalation but declined to be transported, the department said.

Flames were put out "quickly" but an investigator remained on scene

The cause of the fire was determined as "accidental."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.