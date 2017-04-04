Bill would allow for public consumption of marijuana

A marijuana leaf is seen in this undated file image. (FOX5)

A Nevada senator introduced a bill that would allow for public consumption of marijuana. Local governments would issue permits that could allow for public consumption in designated areas.

Bill author Tick Segerblom said this bill is a joint bonus. It will capitalize on marijuana tourism and boost local economies.

KC Thompson's yoga class is your traditional yoga, with a highlight, cannabis.

"Just come into your space,take a deep breath in," KC Thompson said to her yoga class. "Where do you want your practice to take you?"

"Yoga is about connecting the mind with the body and breath, and cannabis is a great tool to get us there quicker," she said.

Thomspon said she created 420 Yoga, but is forced to hold her classes inside a home. While recreational marijuana is legal, the only place legally to consume it is in a home.

"Something I really wanna do ... is when it becomes possible to have these classes and teach people how to consume safely!"

It's not just the 420 yoga class; tourists are also stuck in this bind. While it's legal, there is no place to consume, and no place to buy, and this issue is being debated in the state capitol.

"Anywhere we can limit it to people over 21 then it should be allowed," Segerblom said.

"You wont believe what people want to do." "I imagine a little Amsterdam, concerts, spas, massage parlors. You cannot believe the ideas these people have."

Segerblom said he expects that Nevadans will be able to buy marijuana legally by July 4, and that he expects his bill to be signed by the governor in June.

For more information on Thompson's information on 420 yoga, and for information on Thompson's other classes visit Oasis Medical.

