Henderson mom charged with murder after son, 2, dies

Henderson police announced the arrest of a 29-year-old woman who is accused of causing the death of her two-year-old son.

Jazmin Ramirez was booked Tuesday into Henderson Detention Center on a charge of murder.

According to police, Ramirez called 911 at about 10 p.m. on March 10 to report her son was not breathing. The child was taken by ambulance to St. Rose Dominican Hospital-Siena Campus and then to Sunrise Hospital with brain injuries. Ramirez claimed her son fell from a bed earlier that day. He died three days later.

Henderson police said there were four prior Child Protective Services complaints against Ramirez involving her nine-year-old son from 2008 to 2010.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.

