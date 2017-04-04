March Madness brings in big money for local sports books

Not even 24 hours after college basketball’s biggest game, the odds makers at William Hill were back to work.

"Sports betting is just at an all-time high right now. All sports are important to win at," William Hill Trade Director, Nick Bogdanovich said.

William Hill said Monday night's national championship game between Gonzaga and North Carolina was the biggest handle for a single college basketball game they have ever seen. The March Madness tournament saw an increase of 25 percent to 30 percent, compared to last year.

"There was a lot of things going into the pot. We ended up needing Gonzaga pretty good, which didn't turn out to well for us. But no big deal, it was a great tournament. There was so much money in the pot, it was crazy," Bogdanovich said.

In Feb., there was a reported $138 million wagered on the Super Bowl combined in all the Nevada sportsbooks. William Hill matched its own Super Bowl action, in the first three days of the NCAA tournament.

"If you encompass all the March Madness money compared to the Super Bowl, it completely dwarfs it," Bogdanovich said.

Just eight days removed from the news of the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas, FOX5 asked if the arrival of the silver and black will mean more green in the sportsbooks.

"I don't think it will drive too much more to the betting window, maybe a little, but not enough to be significant," Bogdanovich. “It used to be, you need to make your money in five months. The five football months and then the first week of Mar., but that's not the case anymore. Year-round, there is so much money in sports betting right now."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.