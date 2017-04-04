MGM Resorts hikes Vegas Strip parking rates Wednesday

This parking sign will get a change. A list of parking fees is shown at an MGM Resorts property in this undated photo. (FOX5)

A year after it began the unprecedented practice of charging Las Vegas Strip casino visitors for parking, MGM Resorts announced a hike in its parking rates at its properties.

The rate change, which takes effect on Wednesday, affects valet and self-parking.

The changes are as follows, according to MGM Resorts:

Excalibur, Luxor and Monte Carlo resorts Length of time for $5 self-parking changes from one-to-four hours to one-to-two hours; New self-parking charge for two-to-four hours is $8; Four-to-24-hour self-parking rates jump from $8 to $10; daily parking rate is $10 a day. Valet parking rates jump from $8 to $10 for the first four hours, and from $13 to $15 between four and 24 hours; this applies to Circus Circus.

and resorts Mandalay Bay, MGM, New York-New York, Mirage and Delano resorts Length of time for $7 self-parking changes from one-to-four hours to one-to-two hours; New self-parking charge for two-to-four hours is $10; Four-to-24-hour self-parking rates jump from $10 to $12; daily parking rate is $12 a day. Valet parking rates jump from $13 to $15 for the first four hours, and from $18 to $20 between four and 24 hours.

and resorts Aria and Bellagio resorts Length of time for $7 self-parking changes from one-to-four hours to one-to-two hours; New self-parking charge for two-to-four hours is $12; Four-to-24-hour self-parking rates jump from $10 to $15; daily parking rate is $15 a day. Valet parking rates jump from $13 to $20 for the first four hours, and from $18 to $25 between four and 24 hours.

and resorts Vdara resort (valet only resort) Valet parking rates jump from $13 to $20 for the first four hours, and from $18 to $25 between four and 24 hours.

Many Las Vegas locals said they aren't happy about the increases.

"People who live here shouldn't get charged to park," Tyrone Redding, who works on the Strip, said. "I don't like that part at all."

"If you don't work for one of the (hotels) on the Strip, ... you have to pay," Erick Fulps said. "They don't reimburse you for that."

The current parking rates are listed on MGM Resorts' website here.

MGM Resorts began instituting a parking charge when T-Mobile Arena opened to the public in March 2016. For the first nine months of the practice, properties allowed drivers with Nevada driver's licenses to park complimentary. Currently, the first hour of parking at all MGM Resorts properties is free. The resort company added Circus Circus self-parking is free for all hours.

A spokesperson for MGM released a statement on the price hikes.

"We are adjusting the parking rates for a variety of business-related reasons. These adjustments are based on market analyses we have conducted since we implemented the program," it read.

The company currently comps self and valet parking for gold, platinum and "NOIR" level customers on its MLife players' club. Self-parking is also compensated for "pearl" level players.

Cardholders of the resort's MLife credit card also get comped parking.

Shortly after MGM's parking play, Caesars Entertainment announced it would gradually implement a charge for parking at its Strip resorts.

