Vegas PD: Suspect in fatal beating found with victim's debit card

A man identified as a suspect in the bloody beating of a woman near downtown Las Vegas was found with the victim's debit card when officers caught up with him.

In an arrest report, police stated Johnny Hopkins, 50, was located late Saturday night, hours after police found the body of 67-year-old Connelly Lang at an apartment complex near H Street and Owens Avenue. Two friends of Hopkins informed police after the suspect told them "he screwed up, and beat a woman to death because she slapped some drugs out of his hand."

According to police, Hopkins sought a way to leave town before his friends called officers.

Hopkins' friends directed police to the victim's apartment, where blood was spattered throughout and Lang's body was found. While investigating the complex, police made contact with a person who had bought a television off of Hopkins for $20. According to the arrest report, the television had "Lang" inscribed on the rear of the set as well as a blood stain.

Police were also able to find evidence of an attempt to clean blood from the scene, according to the arrest report.

Hours after the discovery, Hopkins was located near Fremont Street where he was held. In the report, he insisted that he was "on his way to turn himself in." A search of Hopkins also produced a debit card in Lang's name.

Medical examiners stated in the report that Lang suffered multiple facial and skull fractures as well as injuries to her neck and head. They also noted signs of decomposition and estimated Lang had died a day to a day-and-a-half before police found her body.

Coroners ruled Lang's cause of death as blunt force trauma of the head and strangulation.

Hopkins was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of murder of a victim over 60 years old, first-degree kidnapping of a victim of over 60, and robbery of a victim over 60.

