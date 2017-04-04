Nevada corrections holding job fair in April - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada corrections holding job fair in April

The Nevada Department of Corrections scheduled a hiring event in Las Vegas for April 22.

The department said it has 273 openings for correction officers, nurses and retail storekeepers, among many positions, throughout the state.

Other positions include those in information technology and administration.

The Las Vegas hiring event is set from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Casa Grande Transitional Housing Facility at 3955 W. Russell Rd.

An event focusing in Northern Nevada is also set for April 15 in Carson City. It is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stewart Facility Gymnasium at 5500 Snyder Ave.

