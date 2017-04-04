Woman found beaten inside central Valley apartment identified

Crime scene investigators comb a scene after a reported homicide near H Street and Owens Avenue on April 1, 2017. (FOX5)

Medical examiners ruled blunt head trauma as the cause of a central Las Vegas Valley woman's death over the weekend.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the woman found dead on Saturday as Connelly Lang, 67. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Lang was found unresponsive at about 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of H Street, near Owens Avenue. Detectives learned a struggle took place between the woman and a man. The woman appeared to have been beaten.

Police identified Johnny Hopkins, 50, as a suspect in the case. He was booked into Clark County Coroner's Office on open murder, kidnapping and robbery counts.

Lang's death marked the 40th homicide in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

