Woman found beaten inside central Valley apartment identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman found beaten inside central Valley apartment identified

Posted: Updated:
Crime scene investigators comb a scene after a reported homicide near H Street and Owens Avenue on April 1, 2017. (FOX5) Crime scene investigators comb a scene after a reported homicide near H Street and Owens Avenue on April 1, 2017. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Medical examiners ruled blunt head trauma as the cause of a central Las Vegas Valley woman's death over the weekend.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the woman found dead on Saturday as Connelly Lang, 67. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Lang was found unresponsive at about 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of H Street, near Owens Avenue. Detectives learned a struggle took place between the woman and a man. The woman appeared to have been beaten.

Police identified Johnny Hopkins, 50, as a suspect in the case. He was booked into Clark County Coroner's Office on open murder, kidnapping and robbery counts.

Lang's death marked the 40th homicide in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.