Electrical fire destroys North Las Vegas home

North Las Vegas firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Basswood Avenue on April 4, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)

A home in North Las Vegas was completely destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the incident at approximately 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Basswood Avenue, near Interstate 15 and Cheyenne Avenue.

According to Capt. Cedric Williams, of North Las Vegas fire, the single-story, single-family home sustained a massive amount of damage and it has been deemed a complete loss. The approximate cost has not been determined.

Williams said it appears it was an accidental electrical fire.

No injuries were reported.

Further details were not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.