Electrical fire destroys North Las Vegas home - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Electrical fire destroys North Las Vegas home

North Las Vegas firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Basswood Avenue on April 4, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5) North Las Vegas firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Basswood Avenue on April 4, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A home in North Las Vegas was completely destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. 

Crews responded to the incident at approximately 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Basswood Avenue, near Interstate 15 and Cheyenne Avenue. 

According to Capt. Cedric Williams, of North Las Vegas fire, the single-story, single-family home sustained a massive amount of damage and it has been deemed a complete loss. The approximate cost has not been determined. 

Williams said it appears it was an accidental electrical fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

