PD: Woman claims shooting boyfriend twice despite 7 spent rounds at scene

A booking photo of Lisa Hollopeter who is suspected of shooting her boyfriend (LVMPD/FOX5).

A woman suspected of shooting and killing her boyfriend initially told Las Vegas Metro police that she shot him only two times despite seven shell casings being found at the scene.

Police arrested Lisa Hollopeter, 34, after they received a call of a shooting Saturday night in the 100 block of Thunder Street, near Westcliff and Buffalo drives.

In an arrest report, police state Hollopeter flagged down a person in the street to call 911. Hollopeter told dispatchers and the first arriving officer that she had shot her boyfriend, who was later identified as Jose Villanueva III.

Police arrived at the reported residence where Villanueva was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

According to police, detectives found a firearm next to the victim's body and seven spent cartridge casings in a downstairs bathroom area, where Villanueva's body was found.

Detectives took Hollopeter in for questioning. After requesting a lawyer to be present for her interview, she relented and decided to talk to detectives without one, police stated.

During the interview, Hollopeter told detectives that Villanueva confronted her while she held a handgun. She claimed he had his hand on her trigger finger before she fired two shots.

Detectives, though, confronted Hollopeter about inconsistencies between her statement and the evidence at the scene. In the arrest report, she changed her story indicating that she may have shot more than twice and while the victim was squatting or kneeling.

A coroner's report indicated Villanueva sustained gunshot wounds to both of his legs above the knees, the middle of his back and his left shoulder, according to police. Medical examiners ruled his manner of death as a homicide.

Police arrested Hollopeter and booked her into Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Villanueva's death marked the 41st homicide in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.