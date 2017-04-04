Henderson Ben & Jerry's locations marking Free Cone Day

The Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop at the District at Green Valley Ranch is shown during an undated Free Cone Day.

Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops across the country are marking Free Cone Day on Tuesday, and two locations in the Las Vegas Valley are celebrating.

The scoop shops at the District at Green Valley Ranch and inside Sunset Station hotel-casino are offering free cone to customers between noon and 8 p.m. Customers can get a free small cone or cup. Donations are encouraged, though, in support of the CASA Foundation, which helps abused and neglected children find safe, permanent homes.

As part of the fundraising, the District location is getting help from Las Vegas entertainers and chefs. The schedule of celebrity scoopers is as follows:

Noon: The Hooters Girls;

1 p.m.: Chippendales;

2 p.m.: Fantasy at Luxor & Chef Javier Chavez;

3 p.m.: Vinnie Favorito & Chef Carla Pellegrino;

4 p.m.: Cast of Marriage Can Be Murder & Chef Wes Kendrick;

5 p.m.: Jennifer Romas & Chadwick Johnson;

6 p.m.: Comedy Magician Adam London & City of Henderson's Barbra Coffee;

7 p.m.: Magician Seth Grabel with Celebrity Auctioneer Jeff Manning.

The Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop at Sunset Station will also offer a face painter and balloon maker from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on CASA, visit this link.

