Valley gym out thousands of dollars after trailer theft

A Valley gym is out thousands of dollars after a thief got away with a trailer filled with work out equipment.

"It's really sad," Julie Johnston, owner of Camp Rhino near Eastern and Warm Springs, said. "We teach people how to work out and feel better about themselves and we love to use fun toys, which is why we have the trailers."

Johnston said the one that was stolen was completely stocked with ten years of equipment totaling about $9,000.

Equipment included sand bags, weights and medicine balls.

A Camp Rhino employee discovered the missing trailer from the facility's back lot on Monday afternoon, Johnston said. The trailer was stolen over the weekend.

"[Our trainer] came in crying because she was about to teach her class and she didn't have any of her equipment," she said.

Johnston said this is the second time someone stole a Camp Rhino trailer. A few years back, someone stole a trailer at a charity event. Police later located that trailer near Mesquite.

Johnston filed a police report for the stolen trailer Monday.

She said she plans to install surveillance cameras in the back of the facility following this incident.

