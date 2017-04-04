Metro police explain why officers fired their weapons in two recent shootings

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department explained Monday the actions of officers who fired their weapons in the field last week.
Undersheriff Kevin McMahill held a press conference to address two separate officer-involved shootings from Mar. 30 and 31.
As of Apr. 3, there had been four total officer-involved shootings in the city, three of which were non-fatal.
McMahill said neither of the last two shootings were fatal. He broke down exactly why officers pulled the trigger.
He played police body camera videos that show the moments leading up to the two separate shootings.
He said the Mar. 30 shooting involving a 16-year-old, started off as a call to check on a possible prowler. But when police got to the callers house, they heard a burglary nearby.
"The suspect left out the back of the residence he was burglarizing on River Trader Street," McMahill said. "He had a shotgun he had taken from the residence and he began running and jumping walls."
On the other side of the walls were officer Keven Dumesic, his partner and another sergeant.
"Officer Dumesic saw an the suspect come up over the wall holding the shotgun pointed in the direction of his partner and his Sergeant," McMahill said. "Officer Dumesic, fearing for the lives of his partners, fired one round."
That round missed and he kept running.
The teenager was later captured when a resident tackled him and waited for police to arrive.
"The suspect suffered injuries during the incident as a result of being struck by a baseball bat at the hands of a citizen," McMahill said. "The injuries are not life threatening and the suspect is currently being housed at the juvenile detention center."
The next day, another officer shot a man leaving an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
McMahill said a man named Marcus Thomas walked into the AA meeting reportedly drunk and he was armed, but he didn't point his weapon at anyone.
When Thomas left, an officer was asked to check on the disturbance. That's when officials said Thomas pointed a gun at officer James Ledogar.
According to McMahill, Ledogar told Thomas to drop his weapon, he ignored him and Ledogar fired five rounds.
No one was killed in either incident.
Both officers involved in the shootings are veterans at the department and have been employed for at least 15 years, McMahill said.
Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >
A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
A woman who was struck by lightning while she was pregnant remains in intensive care at a Florida hospital where her newborn is also being treated.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a man who claimed self-defense in a deadly shooting Wednesday.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a man who claimed self-defense in a deadly shooting Wednesday.More >
On one of the biggest golfing holidays of the year, homeowners who bought property overlooking the Legacy Golf Club woke up confused this Independence Day.More >
On one of the biggest golfing holidays of the year, homeowners who bought property overlooking the Legacy Golf Club woke up confused this Independence Day.More >
It will take a little while until we can get a more specific number, but the Nevada Dispensary Association said it believes vendors sold approximately $3 million to $5 million worth of product on marijuana's first legal weekend in Nevada.More >
It will take a little while until we can get a more specific number, but the Nevada Dispensary Association said it believes vendors sold approximately $3 million to $5 million worth of product on marijuana's first legal weekend in Nevada.More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >
It's one of the greatest modern mysteries, and we finally may have some answers.More >
It's one of the greatest modern mysteries, and we finally may have some answers.More >
Firefighters across the Las Vegas Valley were busy handling multiple fire calls on the night of the Fourth of July as fireworks took over the Valley skyline.More >
Firefighters across the Las Vegas Valley were busy handling multiple fire calls on the night of the Fourth of July as fireworks took over the Valley skyline.More >
A Wisconsin family was charged $900 for a single Uber ride. Worse, they had no idea the bill would be that high until the next morning.More >
A Wisconsin family was charged $900 for a single Uber ride. Worse, they had no idea the bill would be that high until the next morning.More >