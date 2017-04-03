Coroner identifies woman killed in crash near Koval and Tropicana

One vehicle appears wrecked after a deadly crash near Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue on April 3, 2017. (FOX5)

A woman killed in a crash east of the Las Vegas Strip Monday evening was identified by the Clark County Coroner.

The passenger in the vehicle at fault was identified as 27-year-old Jessica Fisher. The incident occurred at 7:40 p.m. on Tropicana Avenue east of Deckow Lane, near Koval Lane.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, a Mercedes Benz E320 was heading westbound on Tropicana Avenue to the Atlantic Terminal. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz failed to yield and crossed a Nissan Altima traveling east on Tropicana Avenue. The Mercedes-Benz was struck on the passenger side and spun. A Toyota Camry then struck the Mercedes-Benz.

The passenger in the front seat of the Mercedes-Benz as taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. She was later pronounced dead.

No one else was seriously injured, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

