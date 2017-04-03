'Suspicious package' found at bank near Maryland Pkwy and Desert Inn, scene cleared

Police investigated a "suspicious package" at the Nevada State Bank Monday evening.

Officers responded to the location in the 3300 block of Maryland Parkway, near Desert Inn Road.

Metro police said the Las Vegas bomb squad responded and cleared the package.



Lt. Steve Summers said roads in the area were closed but police said at 5:45 p.m. that they expected them to reopen shortly.

