CCSD finally addresses teachers and sexual misconduct

Clark County School District administrators finally addressed concerns publicly about ten district staff members arrested this school year.

"Yes we think training is adequate," superintendent Pat Skorkowsky said.

"I'll be honest with you, it's how you report it," CCSD police captain Ken Young said. "Each time it comes up it feels like a new case," he said.

Young said the school years 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 ten CCSD educators were arrested. This school year, the district has hit that number, with months left until summer vacation. Young was asked how CCSD compares to other school districts across the country when it comes to teachers being arrested.

"I don't have those numbers," he said.

As part of the press conference, a video was shown, that CCSD educators also were required to watch. CCSD administrators said they currently they don't have a social media policy and they're reaching out to other school districts to learn more about what has been done elsewhere.

CCSD spokespeople said it is adamant the actions of a few teachers do not represent the majority of Clark County educators.

"We are celebrating the 40,000 employees doing the right thing and making a positive impact," Captain Young said. "It's unfortunate the actions of a few are affecting the many."

In regards to why teachers are allowed to be around children despite complaints, CCSD said every investigation is different and can take weeks or months.

