2 students, other driver injured in bus crash near Sahara and La - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

2 students, other driver injured in bus crash near Sahara and Lamb

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A bus carrying 70 Snyder Elementary students collided with another vehicle, injuring two students on board.

According to CCSD, the remaining students were released to their parents after the crash near Sahara and Lamb.

Metro police said the driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to a hospital with injuries. No students were transported.

