Person wanted for robbery injured after east Vegas pursuit, crash

Las Vegas Metro police responded to a crash that ended a pursuit near Flamingo Road and Escondido Street on April 3, 2017. (Source: LVACTS/FAST CAM)

A person wanted for a robbery led Las Vegas Metro police on a brief pursuit, resulting in a crash Monday.

According to police, a call of the incident came in at 10:42 a.m. The pursuit began in the 900 block of East Twain Avenue when a driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

The pursuit ended in the area of East Flamingo Road and Escondido Street where the wanted person crashed his vehicle, police said.

The person sustained minor injuries. Police noted the pursuit stemmed from a robbery that happened last Friday.

An investigation is underway.

