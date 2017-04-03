Coroner changes manner of Henderson woman's death in murder case

Susan Winters, 48, died on Jan. 3, 2015. Coroners originally identified her manner of death as a suicide. (Source: Winters' family)

Medical examiners changed the manner of death for a Henderson woman who was once thought to have died by suicide.

On Monday, the Clark County Coroner's Office changed the manner of death for Susan Winters to undetermined. Her original cause of death was ruled as "combined ethylene glycol poisoning and oxycodone intoxication." Winters died on Jan. 3, 2015 at 48 years old.

The coroner's office said the change came after reviewing additional evidence in the case received from Henderson police.

Winters' husband, Gregory Brent Dennis, was arrested earlier this year after police re-opened the case into the woman's death.

In a deposition during a wrongful death civil case against Dennis, the prominent physician testified about drug use and a troubled marriage with Winters.

The deposition also uncovered searches on a family computer regarding antifreeze. Dennis said he had no knowledge of the computer.

Dennis was booked into Henderson Detention Center on a count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

