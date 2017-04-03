Frozen burritos sold in Nevada under voluntary recall

Menu Del Sol's line of frozen bean and cheese burritos was voluntarily recalled due to Listera concerns. (Source: FDA)

A line of frozen burritos that were sold in Nevada is under a voluntary recall due to listeria concerns.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Menu Del Sol branded bean and cheese burritos are being recalled. The labels have a lot number of "C3018" and a best by date of March 1, 2018.

The agency has not confirmed any illnesses coming directly from consumption of the product.

Those who purchased the affected item are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers who also have questions about the recall are also urged to contact its consumer hotline at 1-800-706-8289.

The FDA said the affected product was also sold in California.

For more info, click here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.