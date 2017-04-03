Family: Suspect in woman's killing was drug addict, not capable of murder

Johnny Hopkins, 50, is accused of fatally beating a woman on April 1, 2017. (FOX5)

Police arrested a man on Saturday after they were called to a central Las Vegas Valley apartment to find a woman's body.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Johnny Hopkins, 50, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on counts of open murder, kidnapping, and robbery.

Citing an initial investigation, police said the victim appeared to have gotten into a struggle with a man and eventually died. Police identified the man as Hopkins.

According to a relative of Hopkins, the victim lived in the same apartment complex as the suspect's mother.

"I just don't think he would do nothing to an elderly lady like that," said Theresa Lopez, Hopkins' cousin.

Lopez said Hopkins was trying to obtain pills from the victim to satisfy his drug addiction. She did not know if the meeting was planned.

"[He was] trying to get her pills," another family member of Hopkins said. "He's got a serious drug problem. I'll put it like that."

Hopkins has a lengthy criminal record. He was released from jail several months ago for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Despite his record, the family does not think Hopkins is capable of killing.

"He's done a lot of things but murder isn't one of them," a family member said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.