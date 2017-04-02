Woman shoots, kills boyfriend near Summerlin

A booking photo of Lisa Hollopeter who is suspected of shooting her boyfriend (LVMPD/FOX5).

A woman was arrested after fatally shooting her boyfriend near Summerlin on Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 100 block of Thunder Street, near Westcliff and Buffalo Drives at 10:36. On arrival, officers located the body of a unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

During the investigation of the incident, officers arrested 35-year-old Lisa Hollopeter for one count of Murder with a Deadly Weapon.

Metro Homicide detectives concluded that Hollopeter and the victim were in a dating relationship and recently had problems.

The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the deceased after notification of next of kin.

This incident marks the 41st homicide investigation by Metro in 2017.

