Driver 'partially ejected' in fatal crash near Pecos and Bonanza

Police shut down both directions of Pecos Road after fatal crash (Austin Turner/FOX5).

A driver who was behind the wheel of a Hummer vehicle was partially ejected in a crash that led to his death Sunday evening in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Pecos Road, south of Harris Avenue, near Bonanza Road.

Citing evidence and witness accounts, police said a Toyota Corolla turned right from Harris Avenue onto Pecos when it was struck by a Hummer H2. The Toyota spun before coming to a stop. The Hummer continued to move, crossed the center line of the roadway and rolled over before coming to a stop on the sidewalk.

The driver of the Hummer was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A passenger in the Hummer was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The driver and passenger who were in the Toyota were not hurt. They remained at the scene, police said.

The crash marked the 33rd traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County Coroner's Office is expected to identify the Hummer driver's name and cause of death.

