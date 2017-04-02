PD: Gun used in shoplift near Charleston and Nellis

A Wisconsin family was charged $900 for a single Uber ride. Worse, they had no idea the bill would be that high until the next morning.More >
A Wisconsin family was charged $900 for a single Uber ride. Worse, they had no idea the bill would be that high until the next morning.More >
A driver plowed into the storefront of a Henderson music store in an accident that left one man dead Monday afternoon, said a Henderson Police spokesperson.More >
A driver plowed into the storefront of a Henderson music store in an accident that left one man dead Monday afternoon, said a Henderson Police spokesperson.More >
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >
Fans of fireworks in Southern Nevada will have several options for Independence Day weekend!More >
Fans of fireworks in Southern Nevada will have several options for Independence Day weekend!More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >
A Canadian baby only eight months old was issued a health card without a gender designation, according to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.More >
It will take a little while until we can get a more specific number, but the Nevada Dispensary Association said it believes vendors sold approximately $3 million to $5 million worth of product on marijuana's first legal weekend in Nevada.More >
It will take a little while until we can get a more specific number, but the Nevada Dispensary Association said it believes vendors sold approximately $3 million to $5 million worth of product on marijuana's first legal weekend in Nevada.More >
|A naked man wielding a stolen pesticide sprayer is captured on video slapping a Houston police officer before being subdued with a Taser.
|A naked man wielding a stolen pesticide sprayer is captured on video slapping a Houston police officer before being subdued with a Taser.
A Florida woman was arrested after police said they found her 5-year-old son malnourished, dehydrated and weighing 25 pounds.More >
A Florida woman was arrested after police said they found her 5-year-old son malnourished, dehydrated and weighing 25 pounds.More >
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >