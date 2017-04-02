PD: Gun used in shoplift near Charleston and Nellis - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PD: Gun used in shoplift near Charleston and Nellis

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A photo shows camera stills of the armed robbers (FOX5). A photo shows camera stills of the armed robbers (FOX5).
Las Vegas Metro officers seek the public's help in locating three robbery suspects caught on camera last month. 

On March 20, three male suspects entered a retail store located at Nellis and Charleston boulevards at 11:15 p.m. The suspects attempted to walk out of the store with unpaid merchandise. A loss prevention employee approached the suspects when one of the suspects flashed a handgun at the employee, according to police. 

The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a red sedan. 

Anyone with information should call the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com to remain anonymous. Any tips leading to an arrest of the suspects through Crime Stoppers may lead to a cash reward. 

