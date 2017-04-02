NHP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on US-95, Valley View

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that left one man dead Sunday afternoon.

Officials responded to the scene of the crash at the southbound US-95 and Valley View Boulevard off-ramp at 2:38 p.m. According to Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel of NHP, a red Kawaski was involved in the single-vehicle crash.

The motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No lanes are closed as the accident occurred on the shoulder of the exit. The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the rider once next of kin are notified.

