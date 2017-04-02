Baby killed in North Las Vegas shooting, crash

Police crime tape at the scene of a fatal incident in North Las Vegas on April 1, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

A baby is dead and another person is injured after a shooting turned into a vehicle accident in North Las Vegas Saturday evening.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said officers were called at about 9:15 p.m. to the 2600 block of East Deer Springs Way in reference to a shooting.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated five people were occupants of a gray Chrysler sedan in a parking lot of an apartment complex when it was shot at.

The occupants were a 19-year-old female driver, a 22-year-old man and three children ranging in ages from a 4-year-old boy to a 1-month-old boy according to police.

Detectives said the occupants decided to self-transport to a local hospital, after sustaining injuries in the shooting, but were then involved in a crash at Craig Road and North 5th Street.

Gideon Villena works at the gas station at that intersection and saw the crash.

"She kept yelling my baby my baby my baby dead," Villena said, "She just kept getting mad and crying and mad and crying."

NLVPD reported the baby and the male passenger were both shot in the original incident. The boy succumbed to his injuries, while the man is in stable condition at the University Medical Center.

Other occupants of the car were not injured according to police.

Detectives are working to get more information on the suspected shooter and said the incident doesn't appear to be a random act of violence.

Friends and family held a vigil for the infant Sunday night. They lit candles and placed stuffed animals.

"That's sad you know this was just like a newborn," Villena said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

