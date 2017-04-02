Woman found beaten near downtown LV, suspect arrested

Police are investigating a deadly incident that took the life of a woman near downtown Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

Metro said they were called to the 1300 block of H Street, near Owens Avenue, at about 2 p.m. to investigate a female who was found unresponsive at that location.

Detectives reported that a struggle took place before the woman's death and she appeared to be physically beaten.

Police announced the arrest of 50-year-old Johnny Hopkins Sunday in connection with the homicide investigation.

Metro said he was at the woman's apartment earlier in the day Saturday and was taken into custody at about 11:30 p.m. near 7th Street and Bridger Avenue.

Hopkins is now facing open murder, kidnapping and robbery charges according to police.

The was the 40th homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

The victim's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once family has been notified.

