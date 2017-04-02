UNLV professor, students digging out ice age bones

UNLV paleontology students pictured at the site of a Columbian mammoth dig in Nye County. (Adam Herbets/FOX5)

UNLV paleontology students and Geology Professor Steve Rowland are in the middle of excavating a 20,000-year-old Columbian mammoth in Nye County.

Rowland said a man riding a motorcycle found the mammoth's fossil in the middle of nowhere and now the group is digging the bones out of the ground.

Only the bases of the tusks have been excavated so far, but studying the internal structure of them will help determine important details of the animal according to the paleontology group.

Professor Rowland said the continued research will contribute to a better understanding of why Columbian mammoths became extinct.

The project is ongoing and Rowland explained the group still needs assistance. He has setup an account to help excavate the mammoth.

