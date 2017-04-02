PD: 1 dead in possible North Las Vegas shooting - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas Police are investigating a shooting and crash that left one dead Saturday night. 

Police originally responded to a crash between two vehicles in the intersection of Craig Road and N 5th Street. Officers located a vehicle with multiple bullet holes on the passenger side. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to public information officer Aaron Patty.

Citing the investigation, police said the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the area of Deer Springs Way and Losee Road. The vehicle involved in the shooting carried three passengers with at least one child in the car. 

At least two of the three passengers were struck by bullets, leaving one dead. The driver was not shot, according to police. 

The driver was on the way to the hospital after the shooting when it crashed into a second vehicle on Craig Road and N 5th Street, according to officer Patty. 

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with police. 

Officers are calling this incident a "complicated scene' and will continue to investigate further. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as police blocked off at least one lane. At this time, no further details are available. 

