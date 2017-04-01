Metro: Officers investigate a possible homicide near Owens, H Street

Police are investigating a possible homicide in historic west Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metro officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of H Street near Owens Avenue at 2:05 p.m. The man who made the initial call to police directed officers to an apartment unit where the body of a 65-year-old woman was located, according to Lt. Grant Rogers.

It is unknown how the victim died at this time. Police are treating the incident as a homicide as homicide detectives are en route to the scene.

