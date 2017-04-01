Officer identified in SW Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on March 30, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the officer involved in a shooting incident from Thursday morning.

Metro said Officer Kevin Dumesic, 46, responded to a home burglary call in the Mountains Edge community at about 12:30 a.m.

According to police, officers first received calls of an armed person breaking into homes in the 9800 block of River Trader Street, near Buffalo Drive and Gomer Road.

Officers encountered the burglar, who reached for a weapon, and the act prompted an officer to open fire at the person according to police.

The round though did not hit anyone and the suspect then continued to run from police before a resident struck the burglar with a bat.

The armed person was taken into custody shortly after in a nearby desert area.

Officer Dumesic has been employed with the department since February 2001.

Metro said he is currently assigned to the policing division while on routine administrative leave pending the review of this incident.

