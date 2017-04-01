PD: 2 injured in auto-pedestrian crash on Flamingo Road - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PD: 2 injured in auto-pedestrian crash on Flamingo Road


Metro police at the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash on April 1, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5) Metro police at the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash on April 1, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred Saturday morning in the west part of town.

Officers were called to the intersection of Flamingo and Lindell Roads just before 8:30 a.m. with reports of a vehicle collision.

The crash involved three vehicles and a pedestrian according to Metro.

Authorities said one of the drivers involved and the pedestrian were sent to the University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro blocked a portion of Flamingo Road at the intersection for the investigation and suggested alternate routes while they cleared the scene.

